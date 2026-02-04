Prince William Wants to 'Distance' Himself From Disgraced Uncle Andrew to Save the Monarchy From 'Ridicule'
Prince William is trying to keep away from his disgraced uncle ex-Prince Andrew, as more details about his scandalous friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein come out.
The former Duke of York, 65, has been seen in more documents from the latest release of the Epstein files the DOJ published on January 30.
Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Seen Multiple Times in the Epstein Files
"There used to be a very famous series in the U.K. called Hammer House of Horrors," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News recently. "Now we are seeing the modern-day equivalent of the ‘House of Horrors' with the image of Andrew on all fours, sending both King Charles and Prince William into apoplexy."
Among the new images from the files include one showing Andrew crouching on his hands and knees while touching a fully-clothed woman in someone's home.
"Prince William must be thanking God that he has taken on a new troubleshooter fixer to try and distance the Firm from further ridicule," he explained.
The Disgraced Ex-Duke and Jefrey Epstein Had Been Pals for Decades
Andrew and Epstein, who committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial in August 2019, became friendly in the '90s.
As a result of his association with the pedophile, Charles, 77, decided to take away his younger brother's royal titles and his home, Royal Lodge, last October.
He moved to the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham, on February 4, where he will be living in a "shoebox-sized" home.
Royal journalist Helena Chard also gave her two cents to Fox News, adding that the Prince of Wales, 43, "believes Andrew is obliterating the monarchy’s good work."
"King Charles had wanted to keep his brother close by. However, I believe William will put his foot down and prevent his uncle from moving so close to his family," she went on.
"Meanwhile, Andrew — under renewed scrutiny — continues to maintain his innocence as the Department of Justice drip-feeds uncomfortable, tawdry images related to him," the broadcaster said.
Prince William Hired a New PR Crisis Manager
William is adamant on preserving the monarchy's image and future, as he recently hired a new crisis PR manager for his communications team.
His top comms guru, Liza Ravenscroft, hails from PR firm Edelman and was previously described as "bulletproof sunshine" for her wit and public relations strategies, according to Daily Mail. A source also told the publication how Liza will help safeguard The Crown for William's eventual succession.
The Duke of Cambridge also brought Ravenscroft on as a way to help keep scandals at bay.