Article continues below advertisement
'Happy' Princess Eugenie Breaks Cover for First Time in London Since Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

image of prince Andrew Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie was spotted out and about in London for the first time since ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie broke cover in London on February 24 for the first time since dad ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last week.

"She was chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed,” a source revealed. “It was all very casual. She was laughing and joking. She looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide.”

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie Looked 'Relaxed' During Her Outing

image of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are focusing on protecting their families.

Eugenie, 35, was photographed grabbing a quick coffee in Notting Hill with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The York princess kept it lowkey in a black hat, light navy puffer jacket, leggings and sneakers. She smiled as she spoke with a friend at Hagen Espresso Bar before turning back to her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Want to Stay Away From Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

image of York family
Source: MEGA

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are 'heartbroken' over their shamed parents.

A different insider noted that Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, are attempting to keep their distance from Andrew's scandals amid his arrest by Windsor cops on February 19.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested after allegedly sending Jeffrey Epstein confidential travel documents in the 2010s.

“They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the insider divulged.

Eugenie and Jack, 39, share two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19.

As for Beatrice, she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughters, Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1.

"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them," the source continued.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also been under scrutiny lately due to her friendship with Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson Was Also Friends With Jeffrey Epstein

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has also been under scrutiny due to her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Many of Ferguson’s emails to the disgraced financier were uncovered in the Epstein files released by the DOJ last month.

In one message, the children's book author asked the financier to work at one of his mansions as a house assistant because she was having financial issues.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," the message, which was dated May 16, 2010, read.

“Please Jeffrey think about it," she pleaded to Epstein.

In another email from 2009, Ferguson wanted to bring Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Epstein's Florida home.

