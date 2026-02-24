'Happy' Princess Eugenie Breaks Cover for First Time in London Since Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest
Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie broke cover in London on February 24 for the first time since dad ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last week.
"She was chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed,” a source revealed. “It was all very casual. She was laughing and joking. She looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide.”
Princess Eugenie Looked 'Relaxed' During Her Outing
Eugenie, 35, was photographed grabbing a quick coffee in Notting Hill with husband Jack Brooksbank.
The York princess kept it lowkey in a black hat, light navy puffer jacket, leggings and sneakers. She smiled as she spoke with a friend at Hagen Espresso Bar before turning back to her husband.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Want to Stay Away From Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals
A different insider noted that Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, are attempting to keep their distance from Andrew's scandals amid his arrest by Windsor cops on February 19.
The ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested after allegedly sending Jeffrey Epstein confidential travel documents in the 2010s.
“They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the insider divulged.
Eugenie and Jack, 39, share two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.
- Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Are Realizing They May Have Been Used' by Dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Source Reveals After His Arrest
- Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Refuse to 'Abandon' Disgraced Dad Ex-Prince Andrew Despite Ongoing Family 'Strain'
- Princess Eugenie Feels 'Very Frustrated' by Parents Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Antics: 'It's a Never-Ending S--- Show'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As for Beatrice, she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughters, Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1.
"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them," the source continued.
Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also been under scrutiny lately due to her friendship with Epstein.
Sarah Ferguson Was Also Friends With Jeffrey Epstein
Many of Ferguson’s emails to the disgraced financier were uncovered in the Epstein files released by the DOJ last month.
In one message, the children's book author asked the financier to work at one of his mansions as a house assistant because she was having financial issues.
“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," the message, which was dated May 16, 2010, read.
“Please Jeffrey think about it," she pleaded to Epstein.
In another email from 2009, Ferguson wanted to bring Eugenie and Beatrice to visit Epstein's Florida home.