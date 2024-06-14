Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Urged to Keep Their 'Thriving Careers' as Becoming Working Royals Will 'Exacerbate Tensions'

"The glaring spotlight will inevitably exacerbate tensions around their work-life balance and boundaries," Alison Lancaster told GB News. "Beatrice and Eugenie already have thriving careers — adding royal duties to that mix is a serious bandwidth consideration."

Eugenie and Beatrice attended the Buckingham Palace's garden party alongside their cousins.

"Zara [Tindall] is an internationally competitive athlete, and royals love their landed sporting pursuits," she added. "Then there's the training and professionalization required, polishing everything from their speech skills to modern social intelligence."