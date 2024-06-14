Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Urged to Keep Their 'Thriving Careers' as Becoming Working Royals Will 'Exacerbate Tensions'
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are beginning to participate in more royal engagements as Kate Middleton battles cancer, but experts urged the sisters to keep their day jobs.
"The glaring spotlight will inevitably exacerbate tensions around their work-life balance and boundaries," Alison Lancaster told GB News. "Beatrice and Eugenie already have thriving careers — adding royal duties to that mix is a serious bandwidth consideration."
Eugenie and Beatrice attended the Buckingham Palace's garden party alongside their cousins.
"Zara [Tindall] is an internationally competitive athlete, and royals love their landed sporting pursuits," she added. "Then there's the training and professionalization required, polishing everything from their speech skills to modern social intelligence."
Although the Yorks and Tindalls stood by Prince William at the event, Lancaster questioned if Eugenie and Beatrice were qualified to become senior royals.
"These newly minted working royals will be rookie ambassadors for the monarchy," she added. "One slip-up goes globally viral in seconds nowadays."
"Open communication, adhering to guidance, and deftly navigating personal and professional overlap are mandatory for long-term success," Lancaster continued. "Royal promotions would involve singlehandedly redefining public perceptions of what a royal woman looks like in this century."
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold, the lack of full-time royals was felt once Kate went on medical leave.
"The first generation of thriving, self-actualised working royals who are so much more than just figurative window dressing," Lancaster explained. "It's high-risk, sky-high reward territory."
"However, they have precisely the mettle and mass appeal to pull it off remarkably," she continued.
After the garden party, Eugenie expressed her love for the Windsors in an Instagram post.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in a caption.
OK! previously reported PR professional Grayce McCormick discussed the potential issues that would arise if the Yorks joined The Firm.
"The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the royal family. It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy's public image," McCormick told an outlet.
Aside from Beatrice and Eugenie's professional lives, Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein could become a conflict of interest for his daughters.
"For Beatrice and Eugenie, there is also the 'Prince Andrew factor,'" PR guru Luana Ribeira told GB News. "Although they cannot be held responsible for the words and actions of their father, I think their current strategy of keeping their head down and quietly getting on with life is a wise one for them."