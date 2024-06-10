Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Becoming Working Royals 'Could Damage the Monarchy's Public Image'
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice could become The Crown's secret weapon, but their proximity to Prince Andrew could lead to another scandal that they certainly don't want — or need.
Kate Middleton is currently avoiding the spotlight due to her cancer diagnosis, which is why the York sisters attended several royal gatherings due to there being a limited amount of senior royals available.
"The emergence of new working royals may fuel comparisons and competition within the royal family. It could potentially lead to internal tensions or conflicts that could damage the monarchy's public image," PR expert Grayce McCormick told an outlet.
The princesses currently have traditional jobs, as Eugenie is an art director while Beatrice is a tech strategist, but they would have to leave their positions in order to be full-time royals.
As OK! previously reported, their father, Andrew, was stripped of his HRH status in 2022 after being accused of assault, and it continues to leave a dark cloud over the monarchy.
"For Beatrice and Eugenie, there is also the 'Prince Andrew factor,'" PR guru Luana Ribeira told GB News. "Although they cannot be held responsible for the words and actions of their father, I think their current strategy of keeping their head down and quietly getting on with life is a wise one for them."
The Yorks were by Prince William's side during a Buckingham Palace garden party, and Eugenie assured her fans that she would continue to be in her cousin's corner during this time.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie said in an Instagram post after attending the gathering alongside Zara and Mike Tindall.
Cameron Walker applauded the future king for including the non-working royals.
“Yeah, it was quite a nice surprise," Walker told GB News. “Prince William does want to see his cousins take on a bit more of an informal role when it comes to engagements."
“The idea of a slimmed-down monarchy might start to be a thing of the past," Walker continued. “It is a case of Prince William taking after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and rallying around his cousins like Queen Elizabeth did and asking them to help out as and when, so watch this space.”
Although the Yorks and Tindalls often participate in family outings, they have yet to become senior-level royals.
“I suspect we may see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Philips out and about and doing more engagements for the royal family in an informal capacity," the commentator added. “But I must stress that does not mean becoming working royals.”
McCormick spoke to Daily Express.