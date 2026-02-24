Royal Family Secretly Hopes Ex-Prince Andrew Goes to Jail as Former Duke 'Will Always Embarrass Them' After Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's family secretly wants him to go to jail so they don't have to deal with him anymore. According to an insider, if the former Duke of York, 66, doesn't get convicted, he will be "untouchable."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested for Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew were good friends in the '90s and 2000s.

On February 19, Andrew was arrested by British authorities for suspicion of misconduct in public office as he allegedly sent dead trafficker Jeffrey Epstein private travel details when he was a trade envoy in 2010. While he has denied any involvement and was released 11 hours later, the investigation into him is still ongoing. "If Andrew walks, he’ll feel vindicated and untouchable. That makes him more emboldened, more reckless, and far more dangerous to the institution," an insider recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page.

Source: mega The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are worried about King Charles' ongoing cancer battle.

"Prison contains the chaos. It forces a hard stop. The family can regroup without constantly bracing for the next humiliation," one source added. "No one wants to say it publicly. But Andrew will always embarrass them. He won’t change. Jail removes the oxygen — and the obligation to bankroll him," a different palace source divulged. Andrew's arrest also "gives [King Charles] cover to finish the slimming-down he’s always wanted. In crisis, reform suddenly becomes very easy to sell."

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Itching' to Speak Out About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Source: mega Prince William is 'frustrated' over ex-Prince Andrew's scandals, an insider said.

This report comes on the heels of Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly wanting to talk about Andrew after his apprehension. The Duke of Cambridge, 43, is worried that Andrew's misgivings will harmfully impact Charles, 77, as the sovereign is still dealing with his cancer battle. "William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King," an insider told Daily Mail. The couple "has been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves, but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation."

Source: mega Queen Elizabeth would have protected Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor if she was still alive, an expert claimed.