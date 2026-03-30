Priscilla Presley Denies Letting Disgraced Sarah Ferguson Stay With Her Amid Ex-Royal's Fallout Over Jeffrey Epstein
March 30 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Did Priscilla Presley offer Sarah Ferguson a safe haven as she deals with the fallout over her exposed friendship with Jeffrey Epstein?
Rumors that the ex-royal was hiding out at Presley's and other friends' homes swirled earlier this month, but a rep for the actress told an outlet the gossip is "totally false."
Sarah Ferguson Is Looking for Somewhere to Live
The allegations said Ferguson was struggling to find a place to live since she used to bunk with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the Royal Lodge — but due to his own scandals, he's been booted from the property and moved into a much smaller abode.
"Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time," one source alleged to Page Six of how Fergie is desperately looking for somewhere to stay. "A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now."
Sarah Ferguson Was Friends With Priscilla Presley's Late Daughter
Despite the rumors not being true, Ferguson and Presley do have a connection via the latter's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as the two were close pals.
In fact, Sarah spoke at Lisa Marie's funeral in 2023 when she passed away at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction, which stemmed from a previous bariatric weight-loss surgery.
"I stand here with great honor because we called each other 'sissy,' and I've been with you all for all your lives really. Sissy this is for you with affection," the mom-of-two expressed. "My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was."
- Sarah Ferguson Begged Jeffrey Epstein for a Job at His House as She 'Desperately Needed the Money'
- Sarah Ferguson Has 'Shattered Sacred' Trust Bond With Princess Daughters — Over Their Childhood Holiday to See 'Nice' Jeffrey Epstein
- Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Visit Jeffrey Epstein With Daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice After His 2009 Jail Release, New Emails Reveal
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Sarah Ferguson's Daughters Have Also Distanced Themselves
With Lisa Marie out of the picture, Sarah has no one to turn to — not even her and Andrew's two adult daughters.
"Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls [Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice] are the only members of the family who are real royals," the source said. "It’s more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible."
Another source told Daily Mail of the situation, "Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment. That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."
Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
As OK! reported, Sarah was caught lying when more of the Epstein files were released.
Though she previously claimed she cut off contact with the pedophile, an exposed 2009 email showed her asking him to have lunch with herself and her daughters after he was released from prison on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
She also begged Epstein for a job when she was low on money and even expressed romantic feelings for him, once writing, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."