Priscilla Presley Denies Letting Disgraced Sarah Ferguson Stay With Her Amid Ex-Royal's Fallout Over Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

Did Priscilla Presley offer Sarah Ferguson a safe haven as she deals with the fallout over her exposed friendship with Jeffrey Epstein? Rumors that the ex-royal was hiding out at Presley's and other friends' homes swirled earlier this month, but a rep for the actress told an outlet the gossip is "totally false."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Is Looking for Somewhere to Live

Source: mega Priscilla Presley's rep said rumors that Sarah Ferguson is bunking with the star are 'totally false.'

The allegations said Ferguson was struggling to find a place to live since she used to bunk with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the Royal Lodge — but due to his own scandals, he's been booted from the property and moved into a much smaller abode. "Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time," one source alleged to Page Six of how Fergie is desperately looking for somewhere to stay. "A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Was Friends With Priscilla Presley's Late Daughter

Source: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram The former royal was good friends with Lisa Marie Presley, calling the singer her 'sissy' at her funeral.

Despite the rumors not being true, Ferguson and Presley do have a connection via the latter's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as the two were close pals. In fact, Sarah spoke at Lisa Marie's funeral in 2023 when she passed away at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction, which stemmed from a previous bariatric weight-loss surgery. "I stand here with great honor because we called each other 'sissy,' and I've been with you all for all your lives really. Sissy this is for you with affection," the mom-of-two expressed. "My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Daughters Have Also Distanced Themselves

Source: mega Sarah Ferguson has defended her ex-husband despite the allegations against him.

With Lisa Marie out of the picture, Sarah has no one to turn to — not even her and Andrew's two adult daughters. "Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls [Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice] are the only members of the family who are real royals," the source said. "It’s more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible." Another source told Daily Mail of the situation, "Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment. That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega The mother-of-two lied about her relationship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.