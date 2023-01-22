Sarah Ferguson Claims Lisa Marie Presley Died Of A 'Broken Heart' After Son Ben Keough's Suicide As She Arrives For Graceland Memorial
Sarah Ferguson's thoughts were on Lisa Maria Presley's children as she touched down in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, January 21, for her late friend's Graceland memorial.
Prince Andrew's ex wife revealed that she believes the daughter of Elvis Presley died of a "broken heart" two and a half years after her son, Ben Keough, died by suicide.
"I think she’s with Ben now," Ferguson, known by the nickname "Fergie" said, while speaking with an outlet at the Memphis airport.
"I think we need to make sure Finley, Riley and Harper are fully supported going forward," she added, referring to Presley's first daughter, Riley, 33, with ex Danny Keough and her 14-year-old twins she shared with estranged ex Michael Lockwood.
"She was so proud of them, so proud," the 63-year-old gushed of her old friend. "She used to write to me saying, ‘Yeah, I’m really gushing at how wonderful my children are right now.'"
Added Ferguson, "Also, we’ve got to look after Priscilla now, don’t we?"
Fergie and Presley are believed to have met around 2009, and according to a friend, they "hit it off straight away."
"They just seemed to understand each other," the friend noted. "They became quite close and kept in touch when Lisa Marie moved back to the States. And she was very supportive of the Duchess when she had tough times."
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old mother-of-four was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home where it was determined she had suffered a cardiac arrest. It was confirmed Presley passed away from a second cardiac arrest later that night.
The Duchess of York took to social media to mourn the loss of her pal in a heartfelt message, promising to "continue to say hello" to a photo of Presley everyday.
"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla," she continued. "You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."
Presley's memorial service is set to take place at Graceland on Sunday, January 22. Celebrity guests including Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose will be in attendance.
Ferguson and the sources spoke with Page Six on Presley and her children.