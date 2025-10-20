Prison Cover-Up? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Having 'Strings Pulled' at the 'Highest Level Possible' Thanks to Donald Trump: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Officials at the Bureau of Prisons have a strict system set in place in order to keep every detail about Ghislaine Maxwell confidential. During a recent guest appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast," a federal prison consultant revealed to host Joanna Coles the alleged ways the government has maintained secrecy surrounding late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's convicted co-conspirator. Part of the alleged plan involved transferring Maxwell from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Fla., to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, back in August — an order that apparently came from "well above their heads" after the prisoner's lengthy visit with Donald Trump's deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche.

'Never Seen a Cover-Up Operation Like This Before'

Source: MEGA Inmates and staff at FPC Bryan were reportedly warned not to discuss Ghislaine Maxwell under any circumstances.

The news publication said Sam Mangel — a former inmate turned prison consultant — has "never seen a cover-up operation like this before" and insisted the Bureau of Prisons is "working overtime to keep every detail about Maxwell out of the news." "When they go into a prison, anybody of that type of stature or fame, inmates tend to be very curious," Mangel explained. "They want to almost live vicariously through them. And many of the staff tend to be very deferential to them because they understand who they are and who their friends might be. In this case with Ms. Maxwell, it is completely different."

Prisoners Ordered Not to Discuss Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

"They were warned, the inmates and the staff were warned prior to her coming in that under no circumstances are they to disclose anything that happens with her or to her or surrounding her during her time at Bryan," he claimed. Mangel added that the warning was "no idle threat," noting, "In one case, there was one inmate that told somebody — a journalist — something about her."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly pulling 'the strings' for Ghislaine Maxwell's special treatment.

"And this young lady was a friend of one of my clients and she had a very short sentence. Keeping in mind, prison phones and email are subject to being monitored. So you know for sure they have an AI system that is just looking for the name Maxwell," Mangel continued. He pointed out, "And as soon as this other inmate made the statement, she was whisked off that night to Houston Federal Detention Center, which is a maximum security facility. The sentiment is one of walking on ice. They’re afraid, as the staff is afraid, to do anything wrong because they know that in order for her to have gotten there, the strings at the highest possible level."

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is Jeffrey Epstein's convicted co-conspirator.