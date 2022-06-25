JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION TRIAL GETS BROUGHT UP DURING HEARING BETWEEN GABBY PETITO & BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S PARENTS

Jensen also reportedly said the journal notes are "clearly lies" because the Teton County Coroner didn't mention other injuries in the autopsy report that would match up to Laundrie's descriptions.

"The reality is he was hoping that by leaving her corpse along Spread Creek that animals would destroy the evidence, and it could leave room for the head injury to stand as a possibility," he continued of the chilling confession. "He wanted us all to believe he was being merciful as if Gabby asked for him to kill her," he explained before noting his personal belief is that Laundrie murdered her "because he was a domestic abuser, he strangled her and had done so before."