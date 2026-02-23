Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Silence Split Rumors With PDA-Filled Red Carpet Date Night at 'The Bluff' Premiere: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped onto the red carpet at The Bluff premiere in Los Angeles this week, they didn’t just promote a movie, they made a statement on their relationship. Amid persistent online speculation about their marriage, the couple looked relaxed, affectionate and entirely unfazed as they packed on the PDA at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Chopra, 43, stunned in a dark brown gown with a structured leather bodice and thigh-high slit, while Jonas, 33, wrapped an arm around her in a plaid blazer. The optics were clear: united front.

Addressing the Rumors Head-On

Source: MEGA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked relaxed and affectionate at ‘The Bluff’ Premiere.

Just days earlier, Chopra had addressed the chatter directly in a Variety cover story. “We’re eight years in,” she said. “If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it.” The couple married in 2018 after meeting at an Oscars party in 2017 and share a 4-year-old daughter, Malti. Their whirlwind romance — “We got married really quick, within six months of meeting,” Chopra said — and 10-year age gap initially fueled headlines, as did their intercultural relationship.

Source: MEGA In a 'Variety' cover story, Priyanka Chopra talked about the challenges her and Nick Jonas faced as a couple.

“I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful,” she explained. “And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

The Power of the United Front

Source: MEGA Priyanka Chopra recently responded to speculation about her and Nick Jonas' marriage.

In Hollywood, silence can sometimes amplify rumors. That’s why high-profile couples often deploy a strategic countermeasure: the joint appearance. A red carpet, a coordinated Instagram post, a public show of affection — these moments serve as visual rebuttals. For celebrities, image management is part of the job, and relationship narratives are no exception. A well-timed appearance can recalibrate the conversation overnight. Chopra and Jonas are seasoned pros at this dance. In July 2024, Jonas marked the anniversary of his proposal by writing, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes.” For their December 2025 anniversary, he posted, “7 years married to my dream girl,” while Chopra responded, “You're what dreams are made of.” Those public affirmations, paired with appearances like this week’s premiere, create a steady drumbeat of reassurance.

Love in the Spotlight

Source: Prime Video/YOUTUBE The couple’s red carpet moment for ‘The Bluff’ Premiere was the best PR strategy to silence rumors.