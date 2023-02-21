Austin Keen Wants To Teach Others To Dream Big & 'Think Outside The Box' When Wakesurfing: 'Have Fun With It'

As a result, the social media influencer saw wakesurfing pop up on the internet, but there wasn't too much information available at the time. "I thought it would be the coolest thing to be able to ride behind the boat like it's a never ending wave," he shares. "I always tried to do that where I grew up in coastal Georgia, but I only had fishing boats. So, when I saw these certain types of boats throwing these perfect two foot waves, I said, 'That looks unbelievable.'"

From there, Keen got in touch with Scott Byerly, a legend in the wakeboarding scene, who took him out on his boat. "On the first day, I was doing tricks that the level of pros were doing due to my skills. I started pursuing it and checking out some events. I approached wakesurfing from a creative standpoint. I had been doing content for social media for a long time and I saw there weren't a lot of people posting about wakesurfing. This was an opportunity to be more creative and laidback with how I pursued a new sport. It worked out because a lot of my videos then went viral."