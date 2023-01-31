Hilaria Baldwin Admits It's Been An 'Emotional Time' For Her Family Ahead Of Alec's 'Rust' Charges

“It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” she explained, adding she would have “crumbled” without the people in their corner.

"Thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong,” the mother-of-seven, who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 4-month-old Ilaria with the 30 Rock actor, admitted.