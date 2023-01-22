Santa Fe D.A. Rules Alec Baldwin Will Not Be Charged For 'Unintentional Battery' Of 'Rust' Director
Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the unintentional on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but according to the Santa Fe District Attorney's office, there will be no charges filed against the 30 Rock star for the shooting of director Joel Souza.
The filmmaker, who was caught in the crossfire after Baldwin accidentally discharged an on-set firearm, was rushed to Christus St. Vincent's hospital after the October 2021 incident and released the following day.
The D.A.'s office explained that when it comes to Souza's injuries, the It's Complicated actor had committed what was is known as "unintentional battery," which is not classified as a crime.
This comes days after OK! learned authorities had gathered enough evidence to file charges against both Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for involuntary manslaughter for their roles in the tragic shooting. Assistant Director David Hall, who was partially responsible for assuring set safety, also agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Following the announcement regarding the charges, Baldwin was said to be "devastated," but special prosecutor Andrea Reeb doubled down on his guilt, claiming that Hutchins would still be alive if it hadn't been for the alleged negligence of Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Hall.
"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set," she said at the time. "In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."
However, the 64-year-old's legal team isn't planning on giving up the fight. Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, made a statement slamming the decision as a "terrible miscarriage of justice."
"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," he said. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
