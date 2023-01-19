Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Says He Will 'Fight' Involuntary Manslaughter Charges After 'Rust' Shooting

As OK! previously reported, New Mexico prosecutors revealed the actor, 64, and one other person will have to pay for their actions.

“Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set in 2021," the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday, January 19.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. “It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”