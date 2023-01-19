Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Says He Will 'Fight' Involuntary Manslaughter Charges After 'Rust' Shooting
Just hours after it was revealed that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for killing Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, his lawyers are taking action.
“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Luke Nikas said in a statement on Thursday, January 19. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”
As OK! previously reported, New Mexico prosecutors revealed the actor, 64, and one other person will have to pay for their actions.
“Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set in 2021," the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday, January 19.
“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. “It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”
Baldwin shot the cinematographer as he was holding a loaded weapon, even though he was told it was a "cold" gun.
Hutchins' family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February 2022, but they later settled in October. Per the agreement, Hutchins' husband, Matthew, will serve as an executive producer on the film when it is back in production.
- Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After 'Rust' Set Shooting Left 1 Person Dead
- Ireland Baldwin Announces She Is Pregnant! Expecting First Child With Musician Boyfriend RAC
- Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Evidence In 'Thorough Review' By Santa Fe District Attorney As They Decide Whether Or Not To File Charges
"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," he said in a statement. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."
The 30 Rock alum previously told his side of the story in December 2021, claiming he didn't "pull the trigger."
“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he said at the time. “I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”