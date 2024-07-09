Queen Camilla 'Ruffled a Few Feathers' After Banning Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex From Wearing Blue at Royal Engagements

"The Queen is now able to choose her outfits before all the other women in the royal family. It's part of the royal pecking order and that includes the clothes and color," a source told an outlet. "Her Majesty's favorite color is blue and so is Kate's. Sophie is also quite fond of it."

"There was a time when Jacqui [Meakin] was a bit apprehensive to allow blue to be worn at the same time as the Queen, but she's relaxed that now as long as the blues are very different shades," they added. "In the end, it all became a bit comical with all the ladies seeing the funny side."