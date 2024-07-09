Queen Camilla 'Ruffled a Few Feathers' After Banning Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex From Wearing Blue at Royal Engagements
Queen Camilla is creating her own rules as the queen consort, but one in particular shocked royal fans.
According to a source, Camilla "ruffled a few feathers" after banning Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex from wearing blue at royal engagements.
"The Queen is now able to choose her outfits before all the other women in the royal family. It's part of the royal pecking order and that includes the clothes and color," a source told an outlet. "Her Majesty's favorite color is blue and so is Kate's. Sophie is also quite fond of it."
"There was a time when Jacqui [Meakin] was a bit apprehensive to allow blue to be worn at the same time as the Queen, but she's relaxed that now as long as the blues are very different shades," they added. "In the end, it all became a bit comical with all the ladies seeing the funny side."
This wouldn't be the first time the royals were told to avoid certain patterns, as Meghan Markle revealed her wardrobe became less vibrant during her time as a senior royal.
"Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that," Meghan said in an episode of Harry & Meghan. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."
Although critics attempted to paint Meghan as high-maintenance, she shared that she didn't want to distract from the Windsors while attending events.
"So I was like, 'Well, what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white... so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in," the Suits star revealed. "I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."
Royal author Sali Hughes discussed how Queen Elizabeth's approach to fashion shifted the standard for future royals.
"The queen tends to always wear one color because she feels that if people are queuing for many hours just to see her, the courtesy she should show them makes it so they can see her," Hughes told Good Morning America. "Those in the audience will be able to pick her out and say they saw the queen."
"Whatever the Queen is going to wear, everyone works around that, not because she rules with an iron fist but because the monarch has final say," she said. "She wouldn't approve their outfits but they would know what the Queen will wear."
