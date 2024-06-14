Meghan Markle Is 'Not the Biggest Diva' in the Royal Family Despite Her Reputation

Meghan Markle might be the American actress who swept Prince Harry off his feet, but the California native isn't "the biggest diva " in the famous brood, according to expert Jennie Bond .

" [Princess] Margaret was fantastically grand, fantastically snobbish ," Bond told an outlet. “And she did tarnish the reputation of the royal family with her lifestyle, her broken marriage, bringing divorce into the fold."

“I do? What kind of diva moments do I give you?” the Suits star defensively asked. Carey later attributed it to “the look” Meghan gave.

Meghan's attitude toward the term became a hot topic after she discussed it with Mariah Carey in an episode of "Archetypes ."

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva,'" Carey said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”

In response to the episode, the "My All" singer clarified what she meant while chatting with the American royal.

“I’ve been stuck on this one for a while, because somewhere along the way — and I can’t quite place where — this word ‘diva,’ that actually means ‘goddess’ in Latin, the word just warped,” Meghan stated. “It went from high class to high maintenance . From fun, like ‘yes diva’ to ‘ugh, she’s such a diva.’ Today it is so often used to tear a woman down , and it bothers me.”

In the beginning of the audio special, the Northwestern graduate analyzed the history of the term.

Although Meghan viewed "diva" as derogatory, Carey embraced it.

“Even when it’s being used against you, it almost feels like there were moments where you played into it, because it does feel like it is a defense mechanism and a coat of arms. You’re like I am going to own this, but it’s also a sign of success based on how you associated it from where you came from," Meghan said.

“I agree with you,” Carey replied. “But I think on top of that it’s also for laughs, as me and my fans say. Half of it is just for laughs.”