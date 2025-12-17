Queen Camilla 'Feared' Reveal of King Charles' Cancer Battle Would Take 'Toll' on His Health

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla was worried that King Charles revealing his cancer battle to the world would take an enormous "toll" on his health. Charles, 77, announced he was suffering from a form of the disease in February 2024, with Camilla, 78, urging him at first to keep the illness a secret.

“It can now be revealed that when The King learned he had cancer nearly two years ago, his wife initially believed his diagnosis should remain private," a source recently noted to The Times. "She feared the toll public scrutiny of his health might take on his recovery,” they added. The former Duchess of Cornwall was allegedly afraid that “once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed.”

King Charles Gave an Update on His Cancer in a TV Message Earlier This Month

“Both of them now unequivocally think that being so open has been hugely positive — positive for public engagement with raising awareness around cancer and also personally for him in terms of how public good has come from personal misfortune,” another insider explained. Camilla has now “taken comfort in how buoyed her husband has been by the public response to his candor about his illness.” The former Prince of Wales, who has always been an advocate for “openness and transparency," gave a public statement about the current status of his health, divulging the good news in a televised message broadcast during Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign on December 12.

"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," the sovereign stated. "Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams — and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope." "I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment," Charles added. He also revealed how his cancer treatment will be "reduced" next year, "thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor's orders."

