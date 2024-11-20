Queen Camilla's Friend Slams Prince Harry for 'Incendiary' Portrayal of His 'Wicked' Stepmother
Queen Camilla's close friend defended Her Majesty against Prince Harry's depiction of her in his memoir, Spare.
"I’m not sure Harry realized how incendiary (Spare) was," Petronella Wyatt said in Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother. “The whole country seemed to be taking sides. Harry and Camilla’s positions within the royal family have virtually reversed."
“Camilla used to be the hated outcast; now it’s Harry, and Camilla’s seen with affection," Wyatt added. "He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."
In the explosive book, Harry discusses his fears about meeting Camilla.
"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me," he penned. "If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t."
While promoting Spare, Harry accused Camilla of pushing negative stories about him to repair her public image.
“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,” he told CBS. “There was open willingness on both sides to trade information."
"And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street," the veteran added.
OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Spare greatly impacted his relationship with King Charles.
"Its [Spare's] portrait of the royal family was far from flattering," Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."
"The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain," Fitzwilliams alleged. "It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."
Currently, Charles is battling cancer, and an insider claimed Camilla wants to protect her husband from his son's drama.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."
In February, Harry rushed to London to visit Charles, but the monarch failed to visit his son during his recent trips to the U.K.
"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."
Charles returned to public duties in April, and Camilla continues to support her husband as he focuses on his health.
"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source claimed. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."