Queen Camilla's Friend Slams Prince Harry for 'Incendiary' Portrayal of His 'Wicked' Stepmother

"I’m not sure Harry realized how incendiary (Spare) was," Petronella Wyatt said in Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother. “The whole country seemed to be taking sides. Harry and Camilla’s positions within the royal family have virtually reversed."

“Camilla used to be the hated outcast; now it’s Harry, and Camilla’s seen with affection," Wyatt added. "He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."