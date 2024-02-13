Queen Camilla Continues to Be King Charles' 'Rock' After His Cancer Diagnosis

OK! previously reported commentator Tom Bower thinks Charles' condition will have an impact on his legacy as king.

"I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded," Bower said on GB News. "I think the public wish him well."

"The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes, and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign," Bower continued. "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside. I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."