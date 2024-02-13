Queen Camilla Continues to Be King Charles' 'Rock' After His Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer, and Queen Camilla continues to be by her husband's side during his current health battle. Royal experts have praised Camilla's decision to break protocol by caring for Charles and taking him to appointments.
"I was absolutely delighted because you don't know whether he would be bedridden or he didn't have the energy to walk very far, and there you saw him if you didn't know that he'd had cancer — you would've thought he was just in the right mood and walking to church as he likes to do every Sunday," Angela Levin said on GB News. "Camilla by his side smiling probably to jerking him into joking."
"And it's wonderful that she's there, such like a rock," Levin added."She has gone to as many engagements as possible that King Charles would have done, which is a huge load, but she'll do it with grace."
Levin noted that Camilla's approach to her duties compared to Prince Philip's.
"She would do her absolute best to stand by him," she stated. "She never wanted to be in the spotlight and she disliked giving speeches. But she's learned all that and I think it's a marvelous thing that she's done."
OK! previously reported commentator Tom Bower thinks Charles' condition will have an impact on his legacy as king.
"I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded," Bower said on GB News. "I think the public wish him well."
"The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes, and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign," Bower continued. "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside. I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."
During his television appearance, Bower noticed how Camilla has been an asset to The Firm in recent years.
"I'm a great critic of Camilla, there's no doubt that ever since she has become Queen and in the last weeks, knowing that King Charles wasn't well, she has worked very hard," Bower continued.
"It hasn't been easy for her because she does tire easily and hates long-distance travel with jet lag and things. So we should feel fortunate because he relies on her," he added.