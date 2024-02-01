Queen Camilla Reveals King Charles Is 'Doing His Best' After Prostate Procedure

OK! previously reported royal experts think Charles is struggling with taking time away from his role.

"I think more people will have sympathy with the royals because they may be blue blood, but they're the same as the rest of us. They suffer from the same problems," royal correspondent Charles Rae said on GB News.

"The thing is you've got to remember that The King is a workaholic and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things," Rae continued.