Queen Camilla Reveals King Charles Is 'Doing His Best' After Prostate Procedure
King Charles is recovering from having a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate, and Queen Camilla updated the public on how his recovery is going. Camilla said His Majesty is “getting on” and “doing his best,” and while he recovers, Prince Edward and Princess Anne will continue to carry out royal duties.
OK! previously reported royal experts think Charles is struggling with taking time away from his role.
"I think more people will have sympathy with the royals because they may be blue blood, but they're the same as the rest of us. They suffer from the same problems," royal correspondent Charles Rae said on GB News.
"The thing is you've got to remember that The King is a workaholic and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things," Rae continued.
Charles is often celebrated for developing his organic food company, Waitrose Duchy Organic, but he will now have to follow his doctor's orders and focus on recuperating.
"Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings," Rae explained. "It's going to be a big job for The Queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he's facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet."
"Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said, 'Stop working,'" he added.
"Because he does he does get down to it and there's a tremendous amount of time and work behind the scenes," the expert said about his work ethic.
The public rarely witnesses what happens behind palace gates, but Charles is involved in a lot of the responsibilities outside of attending events.
"We only see him when he's on official duties. But behind the scenes, he's got all sorts of paperwork," Rae noted. "He's writing letters. He's got various meetings room meetings, various people coming to see him and sometimes he's well into late at night before he's finished."
Aside from Charles' change of schedule, it was revealed that his honesty about his diagnosis only helped educate the British public.
"It has certainly helped the charities involved with prostate cancer because several men have got up off, literally got up off their bottoms and found out a bit more about it and contacted their doctors as well," Rae said of the palace explaining the commonality of Charles' condition in their official statement.
Charles and Camilla are also shifting how royals balance their relationship and their careers, as the Queen broke protocol to take her spouse to his appointment.
"So it's great to see that. Camilla's there and she's visiting her husband," Rae shared. "And of course, they both went to see the Princess of Wales before his operation."
"I suppose the other thing this all reminds us is that they're vulnerable to the same things we are too," he concluded.
