Kate Middleton's Surgery Has Been 'Really Scary' for Her 3 Kids: Source
Kate Middleton shocked the public — and apparently her inner circle — when it was revealed she had to undergo abdominal surgery, resulting in her being out of commission for a few months.
According to an insider, spending two weeks in recovery at the London Clinic was "really tough" on her, as she was "counting down the days" for when she could return to her and Prince William's country home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.
“Obviously she wanted to follow doctors’ orders, but she just wanted to get back home so she could sleep in her own bed and be around her family again," the source spilled. “She’s going to have to rely on a lot of help, not just from nurses and therapists but from loved ones as well. William is obviously worried about her, but he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together.”
William, 41, seems to be handling everything just fine, but it's been even harder on their kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
“They know their mom’s situation is serious,” the source claimed, “and it’s been really scary for them.”
For his part, the prince “is doing his best to manage their fears while also sharing his own feelings in a way that perhaps his own father didn’t do so well," the source added. "William is determined to take on all of the parental responsibilities while Kate is recovering, and it’s been the hardest job of his life.”
As OK! previously reported, the announcement about Kate was made in mid-January.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
An insider later revealed "there had been no indication that anything was wrong," and the announcement "came as a surprise" to people who “work closely" with Kate, 42.
However, it seems like the mom-of-three is on the road to recovery.
"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"Kate is not a rule breaker," she added. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."
In Touch spoke with the source.