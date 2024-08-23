Snobbish Queen Camilla Didn't Approve of Commoner Kate Middleton During Early Stages of Her Romance With Prince William
Kate Middleton has become one of the most popular members of the royal family, but as a commoner, some members of the famous brood struggled to embrace Prince William's bride.
Since marrying the prince, Kate has been praised for bringing a sense of relatability into the royal fold, as the future queen grew up in Berkshire. However, that didn't immediately
“Camilla’s a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob,” royal author Christopher Andersen told an outlet, adding that the queen consort didn’t think the Princess of Wales “was of their class.”
Despite Camila's concerns, Kate's absence has been felt as she focuses on her cancer battle. OK! previously reported her recent appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon could lead to her attending more events in the near future.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks ... so clearly she's a lot better," royal news reporter Phil Dampier told an outlet.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier continued. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
As Kate undergoes chemotherapy, William has been caring for his wife.
"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit- reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."
"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.
Amid royal health crises, Kate is expected to spend the end of the summer in Scotland.
"I think she will go up to Balmoral with William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis," Dampier said. "But it is slightly worrying, if these reports are true that William is going to take the children, possibly to the Isles of Scilly or to Cornwall, and she might not be able to go."
"That goes to show she's possibly not completely out of the woods yet, and she's still undergoing treatment, and she's very much having to pace herself and rest according to what the doctors tell her to do so," he noted.
Andersen spoke to Us Weekly.