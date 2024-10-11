Queen Camilla Is 'Pleased' Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Skipping Important Climate Change Summit

King Charles is expected to skip the annual COP climate conference in Azerbaijan later this year, and a source claimed Queen Camilla is happy her husband is taking on a reduced workload as he battles cancer.

According to a friend, Camilla "will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan. She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back — never an easy task.”

"She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that’s before you even get to the Australia tour," they told an outlet.