Queen Camilla Is 'Pleased' Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Skipping Important Climate Change Summit
King Charles is expected to skip the annual COP climate conference in Azerbaijan later this year, and a source claimed Queen Camilla is happy her husband is taking on a reduced workload as he battles cancer.
According to a friend, Camilla "will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan. She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back — never an easy task.”
"She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that’s before you even get to the Australia tour," they told an outlet.
Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and Camilla has been supportive of the king throughout his health challenges.
“I think there has been a lot of positive spin about the king doing well, getting back to work and so on," the friend added. "But, you know, he has cancer. He is not well [...] Camilla has been telling him to take a break but he is a workaholic, he won’t listen.”
OK! previously reported Charles will "pause" his treatment during his upcoming tour of Australia and Samora.
Charles "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his medical team is "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."
The palace released a statement confirming Charles' trip to Australia.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the blurb from the royal family website reads.
"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the message continued.
Due to Charles' condition, adjustments have been made to his schedule, as he will no longer be visiting New Zealand during the royal tour.
"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," a spokesperson shared.
"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the monarch is bracing himself for his time Down Under.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
The source spoke to The Daily Beast.