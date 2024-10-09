Cancer-Stricken King Charles Cancels Important Climate Summit Days After Pausing His Treatment
King Charles will skip next month's COP29 climate summit as the monarch continues to battle cancer.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, October 9, that His Majesty won't attend the gathering held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 11, but they haven't revealed additional details about his absence.
The announcement was made days after a spokesperson shared that Charles would "pause" cancer treatment to prepare for his royal tour of Australia and Samoa.
A rep said Charles "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his doctors are "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."
Queen Camilla will join Charles during his time Down Under.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the statement from the royal family website states.
"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the blurb continues.
Although Charles won't undergo treatment while in Australia, adjustments were made to his trip to accommodate his health battle.
"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," the spokesperson clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the program with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."
OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond believes Charles is bracing himself for his travels.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
While Charles prepares to fly to Australia, Kate Middleton is slowly returning to public duties after announcing she is cancer-free.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."