Queen Camilla and Prince Harry Swapped 'Positions' as Duke Is Now the 'Despised Outcast' in the Royal Family

Princess Diana dubbed Camilla the third person in her marriage to King Charles, resulting in Camilla being haunted by the affair throughout her royal career.

"I think Camilla, far from being the simple country woman that we were sold is actually a very shrewd politically media savvy person," Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson noted.

"We are told that the campaign to rehabilitate Camilla has been subtle," Joseph noted. "I don't think it's been subtle at all. It's got all the subtlety of a sledgehammer."