Queen Camilla 'Used Secret Code' to Share Her True Feelings About Meghan Markle
Although it is hard to believe now, Queen Camilla was once one of Meghan Markle's biggest supporters.
According to Andrew Morton's book entitled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the author claimed King Charles III's wife once skirted royal protocol to show how much she cared for the Duchess of Sussex.
According to the tell-all, Camilla broke the norm by clutching Meghan's hand and giving her a kiss goodbye at a public event to honor His Majesty's 70th birthday in 2018.
"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signaling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us,'" the excerpt from the book reads.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the 76-year-old allegedly helped Meghan get through the headline-making fallout with her father, Thomas Markle, ahead of the former Suits actress' wedding to Prince Harry, which took place the same year. "She [Camilla] threw a hand of friendship out to Harry and Meghan at various points," the insiders said, per Nicholl.
"When Meghan was going through a difficult time with her own father, Camilla helped navigate things. It was Camilla who told Charles that walking Meghan up the aisle was the right thing to do. She’s a very family-oriented woman, and she really wanted to help," a source close to the royal expert claimed.
Now, things have drastically changed. As OK! previously reported, Camilla does not want to be around her stepson and his wife after Harry spoke ill of his stepmother in his memoir, Spare.
"Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time," the insider spilled. "Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess."
