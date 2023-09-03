Snubbed: King Charles Has 'No Time in the Diary' to See Prince Harry During His Visit to the U.K.
It appears King Charles III and Prince Harry won't be mending fences anytime soon.
Ahead of the Duke of Sussex's appearance at the annual WellChild Awards in England, insiders close to the royals claimed the newly crowned leader will not be moving anything in his schedule to see his youngest son while he's on U.K. soil.
Per sources, Charles has "no time in the diary" to meet up with Harry — who made shocking allegations about his relatives in his bombshell book Spare — during his trip to the land he once called home.
The same could most likely be said for Prince William, as the once tight-knit siblings have allegedly not spoken to each other "in months."
The continued tension comes as the philanthropist threw shade at his father and the rest of his family yet again in his new Netflix special Heart of Invictus, claiming he had nobody there for him emotionally when his late mother, Princess Diana, died.
"The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help," Harry said of dealing with the life-altering tragedy at age 12. "I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."
- 10 Most Bizarre British Royal Family Traditions: From Rules About Black Clothing to Signing Autographs
- Royal Reunion? King Charles Could Forgive Prince Harry — But It Would Be 'Very Difficult' to Mend Bonds With Prince William
- 'Overruled': King Charles Ordered Prince William to Put Prince Andrew in His Car for PR Photo Op, Claims Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the father-of-two continuing to slander his family, Harry has reportedly been open to possible "peace" talks with Charles and the Prince of Wales. As OK! previously reported, his wife, Meghan Markle, has allegedly expressed her fears over her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, ruining the possible reconciliation.
"Meghan will not be happy if he goes ahead with this," a source spilled about any future conversations between Harry, William and Charles. "[Meghan] hates the idea of not being there to defend herself. [Meghan] can't help but feel that Kate is meddling in their business."
The Sun spoke to a source close to King Charles and Prince Harry.