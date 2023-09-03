OK Magazine
Snubbed: King Charles Has 'No Time in the Diary' to See Prince Harry During His Visit to the U.K.

king charles prince harry
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 3 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

It appears King Charles III and Prince Harry won't be mending fences anytime soon.

Ahead of the Duke of Sussex's appearance at the annual WellChild Awards in England, insiders close to the royals claimed the newly crowned leader will not be moving anything in his schedule to see his youngest son while he's on U.K. soil.

king charles could forgive prince harry prince william thinks reunion difficult
Source: Mega

King Charles will not be making room in his schedule to see Prince Harry during his upcoming U.K. trip.

Per sources, Charles has "no time in the diary" to meet up with Harry — who made shocking allegations about his relatives in his bombshell book Spare — during his trip to the land he once called home.

The same could most likely be said for Prince William, as the once tight-knit siblings have allegedly not spoken to each other "in months."

king charles could forgive prince harry prince william thinks reunion difficult
Source: Mega

Prince Harry has allegedly not spoken to Prince William in months.

The continued tension comes as the philanthropist threw shade at his father and the rest of his family yet again in his new Netflix special Heart of Invictus, claiming he had nobody there for him emotionally when his late mother, Princess Diana, died.

"The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help," Harry said of dealing with the life-altering tragedy at age 12. "I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

king charles prince harry not speaking
Source: Mega

The fallout from Prince Harry's shocking tell-all continues to plague his relationship with his family.

Source: OK!

Despite the father-of-two continuing to slander his family, Harry has reportedly been open to possible "peace" talks with Charles and the Prince of Wales. As OK! previously reported, his wife, Meghan Markle, has allegedly expressed her fears over her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, ruining the possible reconciliation.

"Meghan will not be happy if he goes ahead with this," a source spilled about any future conversations between Harry, William and Charles. "[Meghan] hates the idea of not being there to defend herself. [Meghan] can't help but feel that Kate is meddling in their business."

The Sun spoke to a source close to King Charles and Prince Harry.

