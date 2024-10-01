Queen Camilla's Son Shuts Down 'Inaccurate' Rumor That She's a Heavy Drinker and Smoker

Aside from Camilla's habits, the queen consort has been caring for King Charles as he battles cancer. OK! previously reported Camilla urged her husband not to meet with Prince Harry during his most recent London trip to prevent the monarch from getting overwhelmed while undergoing treatment.

"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."