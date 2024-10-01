Queen Camilla's Son Shuts Down 'Inaccurate' Rumor That She's a Heavy Drinker and Smoker
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, is shutting down "inaccurate" claims about his royal mother's drinking habits in his new book, Cooking and the Crown.
"If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with," Parker Bowles wrote.
"Oh, you know she has that reputation of drinking gin and smoking? Never drunk a glass of gin in her life. Doesn’t smoke," he penned. "Yes. She was really brilliant. But my mother hardly drinks. Never seen her so much as tipsy."
Aside from Camilla's habits, the queen consort has been caring for King Charles as he battles cancer. OK! previously reported Camilla urged her husband not to meet with Prince Harry during his most recent London trip to prevent the monarch from getting overwhelmed while undergoing treatment.
"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."
When Harry left the U.K., he publicly complained about royal life, and his relatives have concerns about their meetings being made public going forward.
"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," royal expert Helena Chard shared. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."
"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," Chard added. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."
As the royals worry about Harry discussing their business with the world, the Duke of Sussex continues to fear for the safety of his brood. Insiders alleged the prince hopes Charles will intervene in his battle for security after losing his lawsuit against the Home Office.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
In a documentary, Harry was honest about why he doesn't feel comfortable bringing Meghan Markle to the U.K.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”