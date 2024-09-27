Queen Camilla Urges King Charles Not to Reunite With Prince Harry During His Upcoming Trip to the U.K.

"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."

The Duke of Sussex visited his dad in February when he was first diagnosed with the condition, but the pair failed to reunite during Harry's May trip to England.