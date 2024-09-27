Queen Camilla Urges King Charles Not to Reunite With Prince Harry During His Upcoming Trip to the U.K.
Prince Harry is returning to London for the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30, but it hasn't been confirmed if the Duke of Sussex will meet with King Charles during his stay.
According to a source, Queen Camilla doesn't want her husband to focus on his feud with Harry as he undergoes cancer treatment.
"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."
The Duke of Sussex visited his dad in February when he was first diagnosed with the condition, but the pair failed to reunite during Harry's May trip to England.
OK! previously reported royal commentators think the Duke of Sussex's public life in the U.S. could prevent Charles from wanting to see him.
"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," royal expert Helena Chard shared. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."
"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," Chard added. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."
Aside from Harry's celebrity status in the U.S., the duke is currently fighting to maintain his security privileges.
An insider claimed Harry would put his "sword down" if Charles pushed for him to be granted police protection.
In 1997, Princess Diana tragically passed in a fatal car crash while escaping paparazzi, and Harry has expressed concerns about something similar happening to Meghan Markle due to the public scrutiny she is under.
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a source stated.
Another source added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."
However, official sources at Buckingham Palace said it would be “wholly inappropriate” for Charles to intervene in government committee decisions — including the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC).
The Duchess of Sussex hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
In a documentary, Harry was candid about not wanting to bring his partner to his home country.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
