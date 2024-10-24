Queen Camilla Teases King Charles for 'Toiling' at Night During Their Trip to Samoa

"I was delighted recently to come across the wonderful Samoan proverb: E au le Inailau a Tama’ita’i," Camilla started her address on Thursday, October 24.

Camilla is the patron of various women's organizations including SafeLives and Refuge, and she often uses her platform to educate civilians on gender crimes.

"Although they started at the same time, the women finished their side first, as they had labored through the night, while the men slept," Camilla stated. "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"

"But the moral of the proverb is: Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done; and will work hard until it is completed," she continued.