Prince Philip's Casket Relocated To Be Next To Beloved Wife Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip's presence was felt throughout the mourning services. In fact, King Charles III made sure that the flowers placed on Queen Elizabeth's coffin were the same type of flowers she had when walked down the aisle at their wedding in 1947.

“At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” the royal family tweeted.