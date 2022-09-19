Prince Philip's Casket Relocated To Be Next To Beloved Wife Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Philip will now rest next to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, for the rest of eternity. The late Duke of Edinburgh's body has been moved from the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel to The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty the Queen will be placed following her funeral processions in London.
"A Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor," the royal family confirmed on Thursday, September 15. "The Queen is to be buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh."
Prince Philip's presence was felt throughout the mourning services. In fact, King Charles III made sure that the flowers placed on Queen Elizabeth's coffin were the same type of flowers she had when walked down the aisle at their wedding in 1947.
“At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” the royal family tweeted.
As OK! previously reported, besides resting next to her husband, she will also lay next to her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.
Prince Philip, who shared shared sons King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as daughter Princess Anne, with the Queen, passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace announced following the royal's passing.
"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," the Queen said in a statement following his funeral. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."