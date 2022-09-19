Prince Andrew Makes Rare Appearance At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral — Photos
Prince Andrew made a rare public outing when he attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, September 19.
The disgraced royal, who was supposedly the late matriarch's favorite child, appeared alongside his siblings, King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
Prior to the funeral, Andrew spoke out about how much the Queen meant to him.
"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one," his statement began. "Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect."
"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your are, your confidence I will treasure forever," he continued. "I have found your knowledge and wisdom invite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humuor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide. God save The King."
Ever since Andrew's relationship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was brought to light, in addition to Virginia Roberts Giuffre suing him for allegedly raping her when she was 17 years old, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages. Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, also could no longer use his HRH title, despite maintaining his innocence about the allegations.
There's been drama about what Prince Andrew and Prince Harry can wear, as they are no longer working royals. However, on Friday, September 16, Andrew was able to wear a military uniform at a vigil as a sign of respect for his mother, who died on September 8.
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!