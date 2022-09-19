Prince Andrew Makes Rare Appearance At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral — Photos

Prior to the funeral, Andrew spoke out about how much the Queen meant to him.

"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one," his statement began. "Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect."

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your are, your confidence I will treasure forever," he continued. "I have found your knowledge and wisdom invite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humuor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide. God save The King."