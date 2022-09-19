Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have departed from London after being among the honorable guests in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.
The couple arrived via limousine to Westminister Abbey, where they solemnly joined other international leaders to pay one last respect to the late British monarch.
The President, 79, and his wife, 71, had been participating in homages to the Queen — who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — since their arrival on Saturday, September 17.
Their journey of gratitude began when they skipped a 24-hour long line of well-wishers on Saturday to pay coffin-side respects to Her Majesty. Both the President and Jill then arrived at the Lancaster House to sign the official condolence book for the Queen on Sunday, September 18.
In addition to the book signing, the U.S. President attended the Buckingham Palace reception of world leaders and foreign royals, where he shared kind words about the longest-reigning monarch.
"She had that look which said 'are you ok, is there anything I can do for you, what do you need,'" stated the father-of-four in a heartfelt comparison to his mother.
"To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you," he continued. "You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were."
On the day of Her Majesty's death, the U.S. President joined his wife in making an official statement regarding her passing.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the statement on the White House website began. "She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."
The lengthy message continued with thoughtful words of wisdom and warm regards to the beloved ruler.
"Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief," the President and the First Lady concluded. "We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."