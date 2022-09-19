Short & Bitterly Sweet: President Joe Biden Leaves London Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

"To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you," he continued. "You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were."

On the day of Her Majesty's death, the U.S. President joined his wife in making an official statement regarding her passing.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the statement on the White House website began. "She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."