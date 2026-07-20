Queen Elizabeth 'Firmly' Rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Request to Live at Windsor Castle After 2018 Wedding: Royal Author
July 20 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry iconically tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, but Queen Elizabeth wouldn't allow the newlyweds to move into the château after their wedding.
The pair allegedly asked whether "living quarters could be made available" at Windsor Castle, but according to royal author Hugo Vickers, the queen "firmly" rejected Harry, 41, and Meghan's request.
"There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things," Vickers told The Times. "But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
The queen — who died in September 2022 at the age of 96 — decided to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Frogmore Cottage instead.
The couple moved into the residence in 2019 weeks before their son, Prince Archie, 7, was born, and ultimately left in 2020 after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.
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Queen Elizabeth Was Praised for Her Generous Offer
The queen reportedly adored Frogmore Cottage and was happy to give it up her grandson.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her book The New Royals that "the cottage was a big deal" as the monarch's "entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage."
"It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy," she penned. "She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, 'I hope they'll respect it.'"
The Invictus Games founder also described his love for Frogmore in his 2023 memoir, Spare. "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," the duke scribed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Engagement in November 2017
The Suits star, 44, and army veteran announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot seven months later. The grand nuptials featured a slew of celebrity A-list guests, with many members of The Firm also in attendance.
Stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Elton John and many more came out to celebrate Harry and Meghan's special day.
The wedding event reportedly cost an eye-watering $43 million, which was entirely paid for by the royal family.