OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics

thomas jr move uk meghan markle dabble politics pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 2 2022, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately.

“You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K." if Meghan decided to dabble in politics.

Article continues below advertisement
thomas jr move uk meghan markle dabble politics
Source: Mega

Thomas Jr. also revealed that the former actress, 40, hasn't reached out to her father, Thomas Markle, since he suffered a stroke earlier this year. "Not at all, nothing at all," he said when asked if the two had been in touch.

“What’s to be expected at this point? She didn’t call for the first heart attack or the stroke — why would she call now?” he said.

“Obviously they’re just doing other things — other things that they deem necessarily more important than their father,” he continued. “It’s a mystery — it does bother him continuously, but he gets through it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the patriarch's health woes, Thomas Jr. stated that his father is on the mend.

“There’s a lot of work to do but every single day is just another milestone progression in the right direction, which is an ultimate recovery on everything. He’s doing fantastic,” he said.

thomas jr move uk meghan markle dabble politics
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

It's no surprise if Meghan and Harry, 37, decide to change up careers, as it's all part of the former's plan.

“Harry’s speech at the United Nations is all part of Meghan’s grand plan. Some had thought she ultimately wanted to pursue a political career. But truly, it is Harry who she wants to thrust forward. Meghan has told Harry she believes he can become a modern-day version of his mother. She thinks his General Assembly is the first step in him following in the footsteps of Diana," a source exclusively told OK!.

thomas jr move uk meghan markle dabble politics
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.