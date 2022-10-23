Queen Elizabeth II Would Have Been 'Horrified' By Netflix's Portrayal Of The Royal Family In 'The Crown': Source
Turning in her grave! As the Season 5 premiere of Netflix's hit series The Crown approaches, a friend of late Queen Elizabeth II lamented the monarch would have been extremely upset if she'd seen how the show is treating the Royal family.
"I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family. It is vicious," the friend revealed in a recent interview. "It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the royal family. It would have destroyed her."
The source also slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their ongoing business dealings with the streaming platform, claiming: "If I had my family being vilified like that, I wouldn’t take a penny [from Netflix]."
As OK! previously reported, Dame Judi Dench recently branded the Netflix drama "crude sensationalism" before calling for the streaming service to put a disclaimer that the show is a work of fiction before each episode.
"The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," Dench wrote in a piece published in The Times on Wednesday, October 19.
"Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother's parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent," she continued.
"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers," Dench concluded.