'A Source Of Regret': Prince Harry Declined Multiple Invites From Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death, Claims Author

In 2019, before the parents-of-two actually stepped down from the monarchy, the Queen reportedly asked them to visit her at her Balmoral summer home, but since they were already planning their exit from the royal family, they declined.

"The queen traditionally hosted a big gathering for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was always a weekend that she looked forward to. And on this occasion, the Sussexes didn’t go," the author explained in a recent interview. "I was told that it wouldn’t have fit their narrative at that point. The narrative was very much ‘this is us against them.’ There was that sense of separation. And perhaps turning up and playing happy families wouldn’t have fit into that narrative."