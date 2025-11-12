or
Queen Elizabeth II Was Told to 'Ignore' Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's S-- 'Obsession' Even Though It 'Interfered With His Royal Duties'

An insider claimed Prince Philip encouraged wife Queen Elizabeth II to 'ignore' their son Andrew's 'obsession' with 'sexual activities.'

Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

More shocking details about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's personal life are being brought to light after he was officially stripped of all titles and ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.

According to a Buckingham Palace source, Andrew's parents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, were well aware of their son's affinity for being promiscuous.

Queen Elizabeth II Regretted Ignoring Andrew's Red Flags

However, the insider told The Lownie Report that Philip encouraged his wife to "ignore it all."

"Her Majesty and Philip were deeply concerned because their son became obsessed with s--, and it interfered with his royal responsibilities," the insider noted. "They were aware Andrew preferred spending excessive lengths of time pursuing sexual activities rather than focusing on his duties."

The source said not doing something about his behavior was one of the "biggest regrets The Queen had."

Author Andrew Lownie himself doubled down on the claims in a NewsNation interview.

"He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years," he spilled. "Of course the Queen knew [about Andrew’s proclivities]. She was informed, but he was her favorite son, and he got away with everything. They brushed it under the rug. Until now."

"It was done on a regular basis," he insisted. "People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done."

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Fall From Grace

Andrew first came under fire after a woman named Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and brought into Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.

After suing the former Duke of York, he denied the allegations and settled with her out of court. However, she continued to make damning claims against him and detailed their encounter in her posthumous memoir, which came out in October, and in a recently aired BBC interview.

(Giuffre took her own life in April at age 41.)

"I was a toy. I was there to be passed around," Giuffre alleged in her interview. "But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness."

"And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It just doesn't make sense," she continued, referring to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's two girls, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

King Charles Removes Disgraced Brother's Titles

Less than a week after Giuffre's memoir hit shelves, King Charles stripped Andrew of his "prince" title.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

In addition, the former Duke of York will have to vacate his home, which is royal property.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

