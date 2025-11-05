Virginia Giuffre Felt Like a 'Toy to Be Passed Around' by 'Abusive' Prince Andrew: 'This Man Had Daughters'

Article continues below advertisement

A never-before-seen interview of the late Virginia Giuffre was recently unearthed by BBC. On Tuesday night, November 4, BBC's Panorama aired a clip of Giuffre recalling the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of Prince Andrew while detailing the moment she was introduced to the ex-royal years before he was recently stripped of his titles. "I was a toy. I was there to be passed around," Giuffre — who devastatingly died by suicide at age 41 back in April — admitted, opening up about the time she met the prince during a trip to Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's London home in 2001.

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew recently lost all of his royal titles due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre — who was only 17 years old when she met Andrew — continued: "But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness." "And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It's... it just doesn't make sense," the late advocate for trafficking victims admitted, referring to Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Virginia Giuffre Claimed Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'More Abusive' Than Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre claimed she was 'passed around' like a 'toy' by Prince Andrew.

While Andrew has vehemently denied Giuffre's claims that she was forced to have intercourse with him three times after being trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, the Nobody's Girl author insisted to BBC: "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth." Elsewhere in the interview — which was filmed in 2019 — Giuffre accused Maxwell of being "more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was." Giuffre alleged that Maxwell took pleasure in knowing that her victims were "going through pain."

Prince Andrew Allegedly Compared Virginia Giuffre to His Daughters

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew once allegedly compared Virginia Giuffre to his daughters.

BBC's airing of Giuffre's 2019 interview comes less than one month after the Epstein accuser's posthumous memoir exposed the time Andrew allegedly guessed the then-17-year-old's age correctly before having s-- with her. Giuffre claimed Andrew knew how old she was after comparing her to Beatrice and Eugenie — who were ages 12 and 11 at the time, respectively. "My daughters are just a little younger," Giuffre accused him of saying.

Virginia Giuffre Claimed Prince Andrew Thought It Was His 'Birthright' to Have S-- With Her

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of abuse.