Get To Know The Four Children Who Will Carry On Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy
Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier today after news initially broke that she was on medical observation.
While the world mourns the loss of the longest reigning monarch in British history, some might wonder who will carry out her legacy. The late queen will live on through her four children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
King Charles III
The heir to the Queen's throne is well prepared for his new role. Since her passing, her eldest son has taken on the title of King, and as the world waits for his coronation, the father-of-two continues to transition into his mother's responsibilities.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the King wrote in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
Princess Anne
Anne is the only daughter Prince Philip and the Queen had during their 73-year marriage. The celebrated equestrian became the first British royal to compete in the Olympics during the 1976 games.
The Princess was also the first of her siblings to make the Queen a grandmother after giving birth to her son Peter Phillips in 1977. By the time the queen passed, she had eight grandkids and 12 great-grandchildren.
Prince Andrew
The most controversial member of the Queen's offspring has made recent headlines due to his alleged relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.
His friendship with the pair and accusations of sexual assault led to the 62-year-old being stripped of his titles and stepping away from royal duties since the allegations were made public.
Prince Edward
The youngest of the Queen's children, Edward, had a special relationship with his parents.
An insider shared with Express, "Edward has molded into a quiet and efficient figure who does not seek attention or acquire headlines. He and Sophie are liked for being dutiful and uncomplaining."