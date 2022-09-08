Get To Know The Four Children Who Will Carry On Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy

The heir to the Queen's throne is well prepared for his new role. Since her passing, her eldest son has taken on the title of King, and as the world waits for his coronation, the father-of-two continues to transition into his mother's responsibilities.

HIS MAJESTY: ROYAL FAMILY DECLARES TITLES TO KING CHARLES AND QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA FOLLOWING DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the King wrote in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”