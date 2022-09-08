Prince William Drives Princes Andrew & Edward To Balmoral Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a rare update about the head royal's health as she began to decline. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Mere hours before, her majesty had postponed a Privy Council meeting, putting out a statement which explained, "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."