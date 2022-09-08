Prince William Drives Princes Andrew & Edward To Balmoral Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Passing
Prince William made sure his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were by their mother Queen Elizabeth II's side as the long reigning monarch took her last breaths. The Duke of Cambridge was photographed driving his Range Rover with the two royals in tow along with Edward's wife Sophie as they made their way to Balmoral Castle.
In photos seen here, the foursome were headed to join William's father Prince Charles (who will now take over the thrown) and his aunt Princess Anne, as they held vigil by the Queen's bedside prior to her passing. Camilla Duchess of Cornwall was also in attendance.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a rare update about the head royal's health as she began to decline. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Mere hours before, her majesty had postponed a Privy Council meeting, putting out a statement which explained, "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."
Prince Harry reportedly also headed to the Scotland castle to be with members of his extended family after canceling his and wife Meghan Markle's appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, September 7.
Despite the family assembling for what was the end of the Queen's life, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton have reportedly stayed behind to look after their children as their husbands went to be with their grandmother.
Before her tragic passing, BBC suspended all programming and was only covering updates on the 96-year-old's condition. "Welcome to viewers on BBC One," a BBC newsreader broke into programming around midday. "We have had news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral."
