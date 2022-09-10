Queen Elizabeth II 'Seemed In Very Good Spirits' Two Days Before Death, Photographer Says

Pictures are worth 1,000 words.

Just one day after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in her beloved Scotland summer home, Press Association photographer Jane Barlow revealed what it was like standing behind the shutter amid the late monarch’s final public engagement.

On Tuesday, September 6, Barlow said she had been assigned to cover the Queen’s reception of Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland when she managed to snap a sweet, smiley photo of the ruler — one of the last of her life.