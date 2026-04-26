OK! Reveals the 'Diva Demand' Meghan Markle Made About Protecting Her View From First Home With Prince Harry
April 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have made a controversial demand to restrict parked cars near her first home with Prince Harry, in a bid to preserve the view from Frogmore Cottage that insiders are now branding typical of her "diva demands" when she was part of the royal family.
As OK! reported, Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in 2019 after it was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth II following the couple's 2018 wedding. The Grade II-listed property, located within Windsor Great Park and near a cricket and golf ground, underwent $3.3 million in renovations.
According to new claims published by royal author Hugo Vickers, Meghan objected to cars being parked on adjacent sports grounds because they were visible from the cottage's windows.
A source familiar with the couple's time at the property also told us: "Meghan was extremely focused on creating a calm, controlled environment around the home at all costs, and that extended to what she could see from inside it. The presence of parked cars in direct view was something she found intrusive, and she was keen to have that addressed."
They added: "From her perspective, it wasn't about making unreasonable demands, but about ensuring a sense of privacy and visual tranquility in what was meant to be a retreat from public life."
The claim is detailed in Vickers' book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, in which he writes: "The Duchess of Sussex refused to have cars on the sports ground because she could see them from nearby Frogmore Cottage."
The reported request has since drawn mixed reactions, with some interpreting it as a reflection of Meghan's desire for privacy, while others have framed it as emblematic of wider tensions between her expectations and the realities of living within the royal family during that period.
Our source said: "At the time, there was already a sense that the Sussexes were trying to carve out their own way of doing things, separate from established royal norms. Decisions like this were seen by some as part of that shift, even if they were rooted in fairly personal preferences and would be seen as offensive and over-the-top by other royals."
- Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle
- Meghan Markle Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle — Not Frogmore Cottage: '[She] Wants To Be Seen As A Princess'
- 'Inappropriate': Meghan Markle's Request to Move Into Windsor Castle Was Shut Down by Queen Elizabeth
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider continued: "It fed into a broader narrative that the couple wanted more control over their environment and day-to-day life than the traditional setup necessarily allowed, but many saw it as a classic diva demand from Meghan."
Frogmore Cottage became a significant setting for Harry and Meghan, not only as their first marital home but also as the birthplace of their son, Archie Harrison, now 6.
The property later featured in the duo's Netflix series, offering a glimpse into its interiors, including a country-style kitchen with marble countertops that drew attention for its design.
Despite efforts to establish a quieter life in Windsor, Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States, citing a desire for greater independence.
Their time at Frogmore Cottage has since been revisited in various accounts examining the dynamics within the royal family during that period.
Our source added: "Looking back, moments like Meghan demanding the removal of cars from her view are often taken as symbolic of the wider disconnect that was developing. While the intention may have been to create a peaceful home life, it also highlighted differences in expectations about what royal living should look like."It's those contrasts that continue to shape how that chapter is remembered and discussed today."