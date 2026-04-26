EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the 'Diva Demand' Meghan Markle Made About Protecting Her View From First Home With Prince Harry Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly restricted car parks near Frogmore Cottage to protect their view. Aaron Tinney April 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2019.

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A source familiar with the couple's time at the property also told us: "Meghan was extremely focused on creating a calm, controlled environment around the home at all costs, and that extended to what she could see from inside it. The presence of parked cars in direct view was something she found intrusive, and she was keen to have that addressed." They added: "From her perspective, it wasn't about making unreasonable demands, but about ensuring a sense of privacy and visual tranquility in what was meant to be a retreat from public life." The claim is detailed in Vickers' book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, in which he writes: "The Duchess of Sussex refused to have cars on the sports ground because she could see them from nearby Frogmore Cottage."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was reportedly focused on creating a calm environment.

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The reported request has since drawn mixed reactions, with some interpreting it as a reflection of Meghan's desire for privacy, while others have framed it as emblematic of wider tensions between her expectations and the realities of living within the royal family during that period. Our source said: "At the time, there was already a sense that the Sussexes were trying to carve out their own way of doing things, separate from established royal norms. Decisions like this were seen by some as part of that shift, even if they were rooted in fairly personal preferences and would be seen as offensive and over-the-top by other royals."

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The insider continued: "It fed into a broader narrative that the couple wanted more control over their environment and day-to-day life than the traditional setup necessarily allowed, but many saw it as a classic diva demand from Meghan." Frogmore Cottage became a significant setting for Harry and Meghan, not only as their first marital home but also as the birthplace of their son, Archie Harrison, now 6.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made Frogmore Cottage their marital home.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties in 2020.