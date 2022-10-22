Meghan Markle Spotted Shopping In Montecito After Being Slammed For Controversial 'Deal Or No Deal' Comments
Shutting out the haters! Meghan Markle was spotted on a leisurely shopping trip with a friend in Montecito, Calif., on Friday, October 21, after sparking controversy with her critical comments about her time working as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.
The Duchess of Sussex rocked a dark green romper and a pair of sandals, accessorizing the casual 'fit with a wide-brimmed, brown hat and sunglasses.
The Suits actress and her shopping buddy were photographed chatting away as they wandered in the home goods section at Pierre La Fond. Following their perusing, the duo were seen having lunch nearby in Santa Barbara.
MEGHAN MARKLE ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR CALLING 'DEAL OR NO DEAL' GIG 'OBJECTIFYING' AFTER NSFW '90210' SCENE RESURFACES
This comes as the mother-of-two continues to face backlash after claiming she felt she was "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo" throughout her stint on Deal or No Deal.
As OK! previously reported, Markle opened up on her experience on the popular gameshow on her "Archetypes" podcast.
KING CHARLES LIKELY MADE AWARE OF EVERY KEYNOTE INTERVIEW MEGHAN MARKLE DOES: 'HE WILL BE WATCHING'
"It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains," she added. "When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail — because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'"
Several of the other "Briefcase Beauties" quickly spoke out about Markle's inflammatory comments, claiming they'd never experienced any rude behavior or objectification.
"It was unfortunate she felt that way because I never, ever felt that way," former Deal or No Deal model Patricia Kara shared, while another, Donna Feldman, said that neither herself nor "anybody else I worked with was ever treated as such."
Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in with her opinion on the situation as an actress on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View.
"We’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is," she explained at the time. "We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place."