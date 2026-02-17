or
Queen Elizabeth Helped Reunite Prince William and Kate Middleton After Painful 2007 Breakup, Book Claims

The late Queen Elizabeth gave advice to Prince William after he broke up with Kate Middleton in 2007, a new book claims.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a hand in reuniting Prince William and Kate Middleton after their contentious 2007 split.

The monarch spoke to William, now 43, following the breakup and encouraged him to put a ring on Kate's finger, royal expert Russell Myers claimed in his new book.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Finally Tied the Knot in 2011

Kate Middleton and Prince William eventually married in 2011.

The Prince and Princess of Wales eventually got married in 2011 after an almost 10-year courtship.

While the two broke up a few times over the years, Kate, now 44, was dubbed as "Waity Kaitie" by the press — suggesting she was merely standing by for William to propose.

In Myers' upcoming biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, he detailed how the Queen intervened in the Duke of Cambridge's love life and urged him to reunite with Kate.

The Princess of Wales Issued an 'Ultimatum' to William in 2007

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke up in 2007 before reconciling.

Kate had initially given William a choice at the time by asking him to commit to her or they would go their separate ways for good. As a result, William decided to end the relationship.

"She wasn’t demanding an engagement, but she wanted a commitment, and if he couldn’t deliver that, well, then she left him in no doubt that it was best they go their separate ways," the book stated.

"She delivered an ultimatum to William. While she did not explicitly demand an engagement or even a promise of marriage, she did break free from the gentle and arguably submissive persona that had typified her relationship with the future king," Myers penned.

The Queen Advised Prince William on His Relationship

Kate Middleton and Prince William began dating in 2003 after meeting at college in Scotland.

However, their split was temporary after the Queen gave her grandson some much-needed advice.

The biography explained how the conversation between Kate and William "was the clearest sign of the changing dynamic of their relationship."

"Catherine was no longer a shy student finding her way in the world, nor was she willing to be portrayed as the long-suffering girlfriend of a prince who had other priorities. Either they were a team, or they weren’t," Myers wrote.

Queen Elizabeth once advised Kate Middleton on how to deal with 'headstrong husbands.'

The Wales met in 2001 while they were both students at Scotland's University of St Andrews, but they didn't start dating until about early 2003 after being friends first.

The book also noted that once Kate and William tied the knot, the Queen mentored her to prepare her for her role as the United Kingdom's future queen consort.

The sovereign also advised Kate on how to deal with "headstrong husbands."

William and Kate moved up in the line of succession when King Charles became monarch in 2022, soon after the Queen died at the age of 96.

