Queen Elizabeth Thought Meghan Markle Would Be an 'Asset' to the Royal Family Before 'Megxit'

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle struggled to 'fit in' with the royal family.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, but a former courtier revealed Queen Elizabeth hoped the Duchess of Sussex's worldview would help the royal family.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shared she 'tried so hard' to 'fit in' to the royal family.

According to a report, "Her Majesty valued Meghan and wanted her to be seen as a part of the family without delay."

Before moving to the U.K., Meghan often talked about her experiences as a biracial woman, and she hoped she would represent communities of color in the Commonwealth.

A courtier claimed the Queen viewed the American as a "breath of fresh air and a great asset to the monarchy."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle alluded to the royal family being racist in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Despite the Queen's excitement, Meghan alluded to racism pushing her out of The Firm.

In the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the mom-of-two accused an unnamed royal of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion.

"Growing up as a woman of color, as a little girl of color, I know how important representation is," Meghan told Winfrey when talking about her place within the royal family. "I know how you want to see someone who looks like you in certain positions."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't traveled to the U.K. since 2022.

While chatting with the talk show host, Prince Harry stressed the importance of having a mixed-race member of the monarchy.

"I think, you know, as we talked about, she was very much welcomed into the family, not just by the family, but by the world," Harry shared. "Certainly by the Commonwealth. I mean, here you have one of the greatest assets to the Commonwealth that the family could have ever wished for."

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress got emotional when reflecting on her struggle to thrive in the royal family.

"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.

"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"

In an episode of "Archetypes," Meghan talked about her experiences in the U.K. with Mariah Carey.

"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," the host said. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."

Source: MEGA

Meghan claimed she learned what it was like to be treated as a 'Black woman' after moving to the U.K.

In their recorded conversation, Meghan shared how her outlook changed when she moved to England.

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband [Prince Harry]. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Markle explained. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

Sources spoke to Daily Mail.

