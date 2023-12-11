Meghan Markle Was 'Insulted' After the Palace Suggested She Lean on Queen Elizabeth's Black Attendant to Help Her 'Feel Comfortable' Amid 'Racist' Accusations

Meghan Markle captivated the world when she became a member of the British royal family, but after her shocking 2020 exit, the Duchess of Sussex credited her in-law's "unconscious bias" and problematic headlines for her departure.

In Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, the journalist claimed the Suits star was offered a Ghanaian-born equerry to assist her after she aired her grievances about racial prejudice within the institution.