Queen Elizabeth Would 'Not Like' Prince William’s Emotional Approach to Fatherhood
Prince William appeared to be a doting father to Prince George while attending the UEFA European Championship on Sunday, July 14, but one royal biographer believes Queen Elizabeth wouldn't condone his mannerisms.
According to Angela Levin, Her Majesty "would not have liked the emotion."
"George seemed happy, they were both in navy suits and had the same ties. Mini mes. They did the same thing," Levin said on GB News. "Hold their face and cheering. I thought if the late Queen had been here, she would not have been pleased, because there was a lot of emotion shown here."
The Queen was known for her stoic approach to motherhood, but William and Kate Middleton are often celebrated for their relatable parenting style.
"She didn't like it, she had a stiff upper lip. She would never do this, you'd never see her hugging the children," Levin added. "This is a new generation. And they hugged each other for all they were worth. And I thought this was wonderful for William. He's had a hard time. And he's got a son who's just like him. It's wonderful."
OK! previously reported historian Hugo Vickers applauded the Wales for displaying their dedication to the United Kingdom through their love of sports.
"When these things come up, they attend if they can. Kate and William's love for the country is quite evident," Vickers shared. "How this contrasts with the public perception of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the country — well, this is all very sad."
"What Harry and Meghan are doing, of course, is entirely different because they're doing things for themselves," he continued.
"We see them supporting interests very close to their hearts. In his case, the football in her case, the tennis," Vickers noted. "The most supportive, the most successful members of the royal family are those who support the monarch."
Kate is the patron of the All England Club while William serves as the president of the football association.
"And that is what William and Catherine do. They're supporting the King who cannot do everything," he added. "They take on special areas of interest. And that's what we'll be seeing them doing tomorrow. That's the that's the big difference."
Aside from their outings, an insider shared that William is balancing his role and caring for Kate and their three kids, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it. Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children," a source revealed.
When Kate first announced she has cancer, the mom-of-three admitted that William is a "great source of comfort'' for her.
“They remember their vows they said at their wedding,” an insider said of the historic day. “It forced her and William to take a good look at their priorities and be more grateful for what they have. Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time.”
The Prince of Wales was "already hands-on," but "he’s become more confident and stronger in his role as dad. It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her," the insider dished.