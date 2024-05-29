Kate Middleton Is 'Fully Supported by Prince William' as He's 'Devoted to Her Recuperation'
Kate Middleton is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," and Prince William is prioritizing his wife's well-being as she battles cancer.
"Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family," a source told an outlet. "Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation."
"Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family," the insider continued.
In March, Kate shocked fans when she returned to Instagram to update the public on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
- Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Not Returning to Work Anytime Soon' as She 'Needs a Lot More Time and Space'
- Kate Middleton Is 'Worried' Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Will Form 'an Alliance' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to Stop Sussex Squad Member's Public Attack on Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton
Kate's last royal engagement was during Christmas, as the mom-of-three took a step back from the spotlight afterward.
"While Kate was 'kept up to date' on the release of the Royal Foundation Business Task Force for Early Childhood report, which was released last week, there is no indication she is returning to work imminently," the source shared. "She will only return to work when her medical team gives the go-ahead."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Initially, Kensington Palace hinted at Kate attending the upcoming Trooping the Colour, however, her return to duties is dependent on her doctors' approval.
"It is unclear whether we may see the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour next month which is one of the most important dates on the royal calendar," the source added. "The palace has yet to respond on whether she may be well enough to participate."
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," Kate's spokesperson stated.
Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight.