Queen Elizabeth's Friend's Recent Comments About Meghan Markle Have 'Sparked a New War' Between the Duchess and the Royal Family
Though Meghan Markle hasn't come face to face with a member of the royal family in months, allies of the monarchy have continued to spew rude remarks about the mother-of-two.
"She's back in the hot seat," an insider told a news outlet, pointing to the recent words from Lady Glenconner, a longtime friend of Queen Elizabeth II.
"This time, it’s the queen’s childhood friend who’s accusing her of having a skewed sense of duty. She basically says Meghan didn’t take royal life seriously, treated it like a movie role and used it to become a bigger celebrity," the insider noted of the 91-year-old, who said she felt "very sad" for Prince Harry, 39.
"It’s a devastating slam from a highly regarded insider — and it’s sparked a new war between Meghan and the royal family," the source noted.
The Suits alum, 42, is "upset and furious" at Glenconner, as it "feels like it’s yet another low blow aimed to assassinate her character."
"It’s possible Meghan believes a palace insider, with the royal family’s blessing, encouraged Lady Glenconner to badmouth her,” the insider spilled, noting the Duchess of Sussex thinks "the royal family is loving" the negative attention she's been receiving.
Glenconner — who was one of Queen Elizabeth II's bridesmaids — isn't the only one to shade Meghan and her career aspirations of late, especially after she signed with WME talent agency this spring. One source thinks the star's work is even taking a toll on her marriage.
“There’s very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward,” the source previously told a news outlet.
While the California native's "Archetypes" podcast was cut from Spotify, it's rumored that she's trying to bring it to Amazon's Audible.
"Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out — and Meghan is thrilled that she'll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama," a source spilled.
"Meghan seems very confident at the moment but the reality is that she's been in a pretty desperate spot," the insider added. "Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow to [them], not to mention her ego. She's been pretty lost since but this deal could turn everything around."
However, it's unlikely that Instagram users will see her on the platform anytime soon even though the page @meghan is believed to belong to the Duchess of Sussex.
"My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world," royal expert Emily Nash explained on an episode of "A Right Royal Podcast."
"As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her The Tig account — and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account," she continued.
"I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon. It’s nice that she’s got the option and she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up," noted Nash. "But I guess it is a contingency — and also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can."
In Touch Weekly reported on how Meghan reacted to Lady Glenconner's words.